Sena leader Eknath Shinde seeks grants for Ganesh pandals

Thane Guardian Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday demanded state government grant for Ganesh pandals for their sustenance. Shinde visited various Ganesh pandals in Thane city, two days ahead of 'Anant Chaturdashi', the last day of the eleven-day festival.

"Grants from the government will help the pandals to sustain financially," the minister said. He also felicitated noted Marathi musician Shridhar Phadke on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Organizers of some pandals said it was becoming difficult to host festivities due to the factors like lack of funds and the rising cost of Ganesh idols and other materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)