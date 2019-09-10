Two killed, six missing as vehicle falls into Yamuna

At least two people were killed and six went missing when their utility vehicle fell into the Yamuna river, around 50 km from here, officials said on Tuesday. One person, who was also in the vehicle, was rescued on Monday evening, they said.

The incident occurred late on Monday evening near Judo Hathyari power house when the vehicle was on its way to Chakrata from Vikasnagar, State Emergency Operation Centre here said. Two bodies were recovered from the accident site this morning, it said, adding that the injured was rushed to a hospital in Vikasnagar, from where he was referred to another hospital in Dehradun. Six others are still missing, the SEOC said.

