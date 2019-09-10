Two killed, three hurt in road accident

Two men were killed and three women injured when their bikes hit each other near Lohkahwa village here, police said. Ashfaq (25) and Ibrar (20) on separate bikes were killed on the spot while the three women accompanying them were injured, they said.

The injured were rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, they added.

