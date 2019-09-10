Two dead as bus hits motorcycle in Seoni, MP

Two persons riding a motorcycle were killed after being run over by a speeding bus and dragged for almost five km in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The bus stopped only when it caught fire. None of its passengers were hurt.

The grisly accident took place near Churnatola, about 12 km from here, when a Mandla-bound bus which had started its journey from Seoni hit the motorcycle from behind. The two-wheeler and its riders were caught under the bus and dragged for almost five km, Dundaseoni police station in-charge Amit Vilas Dani said.

One of the riders was killed on the spot while the other died in hospital, he added. The deceased were identified as Daduram Uike (45) and Ramcharan Thakre (42).

Dani said the bus driver did not stop after hitting the motorcycle and drove on. He was forced to apply brakes when the bus caught fire, possibly due to the sparks generated by friction as it was dragging the motorcycle, the official said. The bus was completely gutted in the fire, but all passengers had got down safely before that.

Both its driver and conductor were absconding and probe was on, Dani said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)