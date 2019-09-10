New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL2 JK-SITUATION Curfew-like restrictions reimposed in several parts of Kashmir to foil Muharram processions Srinagar: Curfew-like restrictions were reimposed on Tuesday in several parts of Kashmir, including the city, to foil any plans on taking out Muharram processions in the Valley as authorities apprehended that large congregations might lead to violence.

DEL7 JK-ARREST POSTERS Eight LeT militants arrested for threatening locals with posters in Sopore Srinagar: Eight Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were arrested from Sopore area of Kashmir's Baramulla district for threatening locals with posters, a senior official said on Tuesday. DEL4 PB-PAK-ASYLUM Pakistan's former legislator seeks asylum in India Chandigarh: A former legislator from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has sought asylum in India, claiming that minorities were deprived of their rights in the neighbouring nation.

DEL20 UP-LD IIT Action against IIT-Kanpur teacher after girl student complains of 'inappropriate conduct' Kanpur: A foreign girl student levelled allegations of "inappropriate conduct" against a faculty member, prompting the IIT-Kanpur to remove him immediately from his teaching responsibilities, the institute said on Tuesday. IN THE PIPELINE KURUKSHETRA: INLD vice-president resigns from the primary membership of the party.

Chandigarh: Six MLAs appointed advisors to the Punjab chief minister..

