Ethyl alcohol tankers in UP to have RFID, GPS facility

Tankers in Uttar Pradesh ferrying ethyl alcohol will be fitted with radio-frequency identification (RFID) and GPS soon, the state Cabinet decided at a meeting here on Tuesday. The tankers carry ethanol, also known as ethyl

alcohol, which is a byproduct of sugar production and is used to manufacture alcoholic beverages. The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

"This will enable transportation of alcohol from one destination to another in a fixed time and will also help avoid any discrepancies during the journey," UP government spokesperson and senior cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma told mediapersons after the meeting.

In Uttar Pradesh, there have been several incidents of hooch tragedies and this is being seen as a move to tackle the problem. Ethyl alcohol is pilfered to make spurious liquor and

tankers often delay transportation to facilitate such thefts. With the Cabinet's nod to the UP Liquor (Movement of

Liquor and Power Alcohol) Rule, 2019, the movement of tankers from one destination to another within a fixed time frame can be monitored with the help of RFID/GPS. The Cabinet also approved the state export policy which seeks to give emphasis to promotion of cluster farming, new processing units and freight subsidy, Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)