Andhra Pradesh: Wall collapses during Moharram procession in Kurnool, 20 injured

As many as 20 persons were injured after a wall collapsed during a Moharram procession on Monday night in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district. The incident occurred after a portion of a terrace collapsed while many of people were leaning over it to watch the procession.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for medical treatment. More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

