IAF Chief resurrects 17th Squadron to operate Rafale aircraft

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Tuesday resurrected here the highly decorated 17 Squadron which will be the first unit to operate the newly-acquired Rafale aircraft. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The 'Golden arrows' have been an epitome of professional excellence and dedication. The association of 17th squadron with Ambala has been from its very inception when it was formed here in 1951. It has come back to Ambala."

At the event, Group Captain Harkirat Singh was designated as the Commanding Officer of the newly-resurrected 17th Squadron. "It gives me immense pleasure to handover squadron insignia to commanding officer designate group Captain Harkirat Singh," Dhanoa said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to France on October 8 to receive the first Indian Rafale combat aircraft manufactured by French firm Dassault Aviation that will come to India only next year. The planes would officially be inducted on October 8 into the IAF, but they will start arriving in India only in May 2020 after refitment to Indian specifications and training of pilots and personnel.

The Indian Air Force will deploy one squadron each of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal. (ANI)

