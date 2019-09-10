Weather remains dry in Himachal Pradesh

The weather in Himachal Pradesh remained dry on Tuesday as the monsoon continued to weaken in the state, the Meteorological Department said. However, the MeT Department has predicted rain in some parts of the state till September 16.

Minimum temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above the normal and maximum temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above the normal, MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 35 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 9.6 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

