Kullu District Police on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national near Patlikuhal for not possessing visa and passport, said a police official.

According to the police a case has been registered in this matter.

"Kullu District Police has arrested one Nigerian national without visa and passport. We are further investigating the matter," said Gaurav Singh, Station Officer Kullu District Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)