LGD4 DL-COURT-LD UNNAO

Unnao case: 'In-camera' proceedings to record rape survivor's statement begins at AIIMS New Delhi: 'In-camera' proceedings commenced on Wednesday at AIIMS here, where a temporary court has been set up for recording the Unnao rape survivor's statement in the case of alleged sexual assault by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

LGD7 DL-HC-CHIDAMBARAM

Chidambaram approaches Delhi HC for bail, challenges trial court remand order New Delhi: Former Union minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail.

DEL8 JK-SITUATION

Restrictions lifted from most parts of Kashmir, private vehicles on roads in Srinagar Srinagar: Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday and some areas in Srinagar city witnessed an increased presence of private transport leading to traffic jams but schools remained closed and public transport was off the roads, officials said.

DEL6 JK-ENCOUNTER

Militant killed in encounter in Baramulla Srinagar: A militant was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

DEL5 UP-PM

PM launches programme to vaccinate 500 million livestock Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock.

MDS1 AP-NAIDU-HOUSE ARREST

Chandrababu Naidu, son put under house arrest ahead of protest in AP Amaravati: Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son N Lokesh were placed under house arrest while several party leaders, including MLAs were taken into custody on Wednesday in a bid to stop them from organising an agitation in Guntur district against alleged eviction of some villagers.

DEL7 CHIDAMBARAM-TWEET-ECONOMY

Chidambaram gets family to post Twitter msg, expresses concern over state of economy New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed concern over the state of economy and questioned the government on its plan to get the country out of this "decline and gloom".

MDS2 KL-ONAM

With lavish feast & floral decks, colourful Onam for Keralites post-floods Thiruvananthapuram: Keralites on Wednesday celebrated their biggest and most-awaited harvest festival, Onam with traditional fervour and gaiety, shrugging off the

frightening memories of horrendous floods that had washed away their festival dreams last year.

FGN8 UN-INDIA-AFGHAN Support for terror groups from beyond Afghan borders must end to ensure peace: India

United Nations: In a veiled reference to Pakistan, India has told the UN Security Council that the support and safe havens enjoyed by terror groups like the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, LeT and JeM from "beyond Afghanistan's borders" must be addressed to fight the scourge of terrorism and ensure peace in the war-torn country. By Yoshita Singh

FGN3 US-DIPLOMAT-KASHMIR US media showing one-sided perspective on Kashmir: Indian envoy

Washington: Some sections of the American media, especially the liberal media, is focussed on a perspective on Kashmir that has being "pushed forward" by those who are "inimical" to India's interest, the country's ambassador to the United States has said. By Lalit K Jha PTI KJ

