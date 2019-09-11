International Development News
Six men assault priest, loot ashram in Muzaffarnagar

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 11-09-2019 14:48 IST
Six unidentified men entered an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, attacked its 70-year-old chief priest and fled after looting the place, police said on Wednesday. Swami Bhajananand Maharaj, the 'mahant' of Tapovan Dham, sustained serious injuries in the incident in Shukratal area under Bhopa police station limits on Tuesday, Station House Officer MS Gill said.

The priest was rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the unidentified men and a search for them is on, Gill said.

'Sadhus' and BJP leaders in the district have condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the assailants.

COUNTRY : India
