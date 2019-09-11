Patel was right, Nehru wrong on Kashmir: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was wrong and the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was right in handling the Jammu and Kashmir issue after Independence. Referring to the current NDA government's decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Prasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed immense courage and corrected that "historic blunder".

"I want to say that in Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Patel was right and Jawaharlal Nehru was wrong. It (Article 370) was a historical blunder committed (that time) and (by scrapping the special status) Narendra Modi as our PM, showing immense courage, corrected that historical wrong," Prasad told reporters. The senior BJP leader was here today to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in its first 100 days of its second term.

Prasad said "not a single bullet has been fired" in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the controversial provision of the Constitution was scrapped last month. "Curfew has been lifted from all areas (in J&K), except those under the jurisdiction of 14 police stations there," he said. PPTI PJT PD VT GK GK.

