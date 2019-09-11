International Development News
Development News Edition
Smriti Irani inaugurates Wi-Fi facility at Amethi station

PTI Amethi
Updated: 11-09-2019 15:52 IST
Image Credit: IANS

Union Textiles Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday inaugurated a Wi-Fi facility at the Amethi Railway Station and directed officials to speed up pending development works on the premises. Irani visited the railway station along with DRM Sanjay Tripathi and other senior officials.

After inaugurating the Wi-Fi facility, Irani, who is on a two-day visit to her constituency, directed officials concerned to speed up pending development works at the railway station which is devoid of common facilities for passengers. Earlier, the minister visited Sagra pond in Amethi town and asked tourism department officials to carry out its beautification.

She also chaired a meeting at the collectorate at Gauriganj, the district headquarter of Amethi, and took stock of development works in the district.PTI COR SAB DV DV

COUNTRY : India
