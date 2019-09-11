'Chandrakanta' director Nirja Guleri's son booked for inappropriately touching 6-year-old boy

'Chandrakanta' director Nirja Guleri's son was booked for allegedly "inappropriately touching" a six-year-old boy in Lodhi Garden, police said on Monday. They said the preliminary probe revealed that the 45-year-old man was "mentally unstable", but only a medical examination will be able to confirm it.

The boy's father, who is a lawyer, claimed in his complaint that the incident took place on Sunday morning when the two had gone for a walk in the garden. He alleged that he had gone to pick up something from his car when the accused grabbed the child and started kissing him "inappropriately". When the father returned to the spot, he immediately called up the police.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and an investigation is underway, a senior police officer said. Guleri had directed the popular 90s TV show "Chandrakanta".

