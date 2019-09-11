'Tipsy' constable allegedly misbehaves with woman, suspended

A constable allegedly drunk has been accused of misbehaving with a woman near here and has been placed under suspension pending inquiry, police said on Wednesday. The accused on a two-wheeler allegedly tailed the woman, also riding a two-wheeler. Realising this, the woman tried to speed away, but the man intercepted her and told her she was beautiful and had attractive eyes, the police said.

The woman became nervous and entered a fancy store thinking the constable would leave her alone. But he followed her into the shop and used abusive language on her, they said. The woman immediately called her husband, who along with his friends, reached the spot and questioned the constable.

Seeing this, some members of the public joined in and warned the accused that they were sparing him because he was in police uniform and drunk, they said. Later, it was learnt that there were liquor bottles in his two-wheeler, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the person in uniform was Prabhakaran, a driver of a senior police official. On information, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar ordered the suspension of Prabhakaran pending inquiry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)