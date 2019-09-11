Labourer electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A labourer was killed and another seriously injured after they came in contact with a high-tension power line in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Bhokarhedi village in Bhopa area on Tuesday evening, they said.

The workers were engaged in boring work of a hand pump when one of the pipes touched the live wire and the two labourers received an electric shock, the police said. While Atik Ahmad, 30, died on the spot, Sadakat, 35, was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, they said.

