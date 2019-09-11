New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL20 UP-2ND LD PM Shun single use plastic, says PM; launches programme to vaccinate 500 mn livestock Mathura (UP): Asking people to shun single use plastic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the wanton use of plastic posed a hazard to the environment and had led to livestock and fish being killed.

DEL23 UP-PM-TERROR Modi invokes 9/11, points at `roots of terror' in Pak Mathura (UP): Invoking the 9/11 attack on America this day 18 year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the roots of terrorism are being nourished in India’s neighbourhood and asserted that New Delhi is fully competent to meet the challenge. DEL27 UP-PM-COW Some get alarmed on hearing 'Om', 'cow', hell-bent on damaging country: PM Mathura (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday hit out at his critics who argue that mention of words 'Om' and 'cow' takes India back to the 16-17th century, saying they are hell-bent on damaging the country.

DEL30 JK-LD DGP-RECRUITMENT No fresh recruitment of local youth among militant ranks in J-K: DGP Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said there have been no reports of any fresh recruitment of local youth joining militant ranks in the state, where life is returning to normal. DEL8 JK-SITUATION Restrictions lifted from most parts of Kashmir, private vehicles on roads in Srinagar Srinagar: Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday and some areas in Srinagar city witnessed an increased presence of private transport leading to traffic jams but schools remained closed and public transport was off the roads, officials said. DEL34 UP-CHINMAYANAD Chinmayanand case: Shahjahanpur woman examined at hospital Shahjahanpur (UP): Sep 11 (PTI) A special investigation team on Wednesday took the student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping, and "physically exploiting" her for a year to a hospital for medical examination.

DES7 UP-SMRITI Smriti Irani inaugurates Wi-Fi facility at Amethi station Amethi (UP): Union Textiles Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday inaugurated a Wi-Fi facility at the Amethi Railway Station and directed officials to speed up pending development works on the premises. DES11 RJ-SPEAKER LS Speaker praises Brahmins, triggers row Jaipur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has triggered a controversy by saying that Brahmins always held a high place in society, with a civil rights group announcing that it will complain to the President.

DES6 RJ-BHAGWAT-CAVALCADE Car in Bhagwat's convoy hits motorcycle, kills boy in Rajasthan Jaipur: A boy was killed and a man injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in the cavalcade of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. DEL22 HP-GUV-SWORN IN Dattatreya sworn in as Himachal governor Shimla: Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya took oath as Himachal Pradesh governor on Wednesday, succeeding Kalraj Mishra..

