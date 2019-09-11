New flights to connect Jharsuguda with Bengaluru and Kolkata

The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to launch two new flights from the Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda, an official said. The new flights will connect Jharsuguda to Bengaluru and Kolkata, the Chief Secretary of Odisha, A K Tripathy, said here after the Regional Air Connectivity Council's meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the VSS Airport on September 22, 2018. A discussion regarding expansion of Rourkela and Jeypore airstrips was also held during the meeting, he said.

"The tendering process of Rs 55 crore has been completed for the Jeypore airstrip project. Flight services will commence once the basic infrastructure is ready," Tripathy said..

