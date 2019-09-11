Internet repository of information, but books impart knowledge: I&B Secy

The Internet is a repository of information, but it is books which impart knowledge, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare said on Wednesday. Khare made the remarks while inaugurating the stall of Publications Division in Delhi Book Fair at Pragati Maidan here. Five books brought out by Publications Division were also released by Khare.

Khare lauded the efforts of Publications Division in bringing the lives of great personalities closer to people through books published not only in Hindi and English but in several Indian languages. He also talked about the thriving culture of books in the era of Internet, saying that while the Internet is a repository of information, it is books which impart knowledge.

Being one of the prominent publishers of books on Gandhian thought, Publications Division is displaying an array of titles on Mahatma Gandhi in both print and e-versions, an official statement said. Books on speeches of President, Vice President and Prime Minister and also on other diverse subjects including history and heritage, children's literature, arts and culture, national freedom movement, biographies of national leaders, flora and fauna, science and economy and Rashtrapati Bhawan series among others are also being displayed.

The 25th Delhi Book Fair is being held at Pragati Maidan from September 11 to 15 and is being organised by the Federation of Indian Publishers and India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). The theme of the Book Fair is dedicated to the Commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

