FIR against MLA Raja Bhaiya's father

The police have registered an FIR against the father of independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, for defying restrictions on holding a "bhandara" on a Muharram procession route in Kunda here. Uday Pratap Singh was put under house arrest on Monday at his residence 'Bhadri House' in Kunda to maintain peace during the procession on Tuesday.

Though he was to remain under house arrest till Tuesday evening, he tried to perform a puja and organise community kitchen at a Hanuman temple due to which the FIR was registered on directives of the district magistrate, police said. Last year too he was put under house arrest.

"The FIR was registered against Uday Pratap Singh under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 188 (violating prohibitory order) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious belief) of the IPC," police said.

