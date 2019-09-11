Telangana: Man attempts suicide allegedly after TRS MLA Ramanna not included in cabinet

International Development News
A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party worker on Wednesday allegedly attempted to immolate himself in front of TRS MLA Jogu Ramanna's residence here.

A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party worker on Wednesday allegedly attempted to immolate himself in front of TRS MLA Jogu Ramanna's residence here. The man was apparently peeved that Ramanna, elected as an MLA from Adilabad constituency, was not offered a ministerial berth in the Telangana cabinet.

Locals rushed to his aid immediately and doused the fire by pouring water on him. Adilabad Police said they are investigating the incident to ascertain what exactly transpired in the case. (ANI)

