Two men arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in west Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl from West Bengal on the pretext of providing job in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as, Ravi (25) and Ankit Chaudhary

(24). Both resident of Basaidarapur area in Moti Nagar, they said. According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday. They were informed at about 3.30 AM about a girl standing alone near ESI hospital.

The call was made by the security supervisor of the hospital. As the girl was new to the city she could not exactly tell about the place of incident neither she could remember the address of her employer. During enquiry, the victim stated that, she is a resident of Sandesh Khali, West Bengal and had come to Delhi about three months ago through a distant relative and was employed as a domestic help, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

She claimed that her employer had asked her to bring some household items at about 9AM on Monday, after which she decided to go to a nearby park where Ravi and Ankit met her and sexually exploited her, the officer said. The two approached the girl and befriended her on the pretext of providing another job with a good salary and accommodation. On this pretext, they took her to an isolated and abandoned staff quarter of ESI Hospital, Moti Nagar and committed the offence, the officer added.

During investigation, the team recreated the route taken by the victim and identified the probable places to find out exact sequence of events. The team gathered information about the appearance and identity of the two accused, the DCP said.

Further on the basis of technical surveillance through CDR analysis, various raids were conducted and finally accused persons were arrested from their houses situated in Basai Darapur, Moti Nagar within a record time of six hours, the police said.

