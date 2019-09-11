Karna govt passionate about promoting scientific institutions:

The Karnataka government was 'passionate' about promoting science and scientific institutions for economic welfare and development of the country, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday. Narayan, who holds the Science and Technology portfolio, was addressing researchers and faculty of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) during a visit to interact with them and get an in-depth idea on the high end research work undertaken there.

There is a need to carry out research in the areas that will have immediate societal relevance," Narayan said. He added: "Our government, especially our chief minister, is passionate about science and is very keen on promoting scientists and scientific institutions to realise the goals of economic welfare and development of the country." The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated full cooperation of his department for further progress of research at the Centre.

He exhorted the scientists and students to come up with new and innovative research ideas which would contribute towards generating employment and in turn bring development and progress for the country. Bharat Ratna awardee Dr C N R Rao, the president of the institution K S Narayan and senior faculty members were present on the occasion.

Narayan made a brief presentation on the academic activities carried out at the Centre.

