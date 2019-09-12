Child dies as door frame fell on her in C R Park

A two-year-old girl died allegedly after a door frame fell on her in south Delhi's C R Park area on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Deepa, they said, adding the victim's family was working as labourers in the house where the incident occurred.

The child was playing in the house along with her sister and suddenly a door frame fell on her which resulted in her death, police said. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

