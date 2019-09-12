DCW busts sex racket in Burari spa

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) along with police busted an alleged sex racket operating in a spa centre in north Delhi's Burari area on Wednesday. A complaint came to the DCW about a website stating that a sex racket is being run at a spa in Burari.

The website had photos and rates of women and the panel inspected the place, the DCW said. The panel raided the spa and found that it has bouncers and cellars.

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the DCW, spoke to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about it. The panel entered the spa and inspected all the rooms and found "some objectionable items", the DCW said, adding four girls were rescued and three suspected customers were found.

