India, China troops engage in heated exchange in eastern Ladakh: Official sources

The troops of India and China were engaged in a heated exchange in eastern Ladakh near the Pangong Tso Lake on Wednesday, official sources said. The exchange triggered after Chinese Army personnel objected to patrol by Indian soldiers in the area, they said.

Army sources said the incident occurred due to deferring perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. The issue has been resolved during delegation-level talks between the two sides on Wednesday, the Army sources said.

