DEL1 SINOINDIA-TROOPS India, China troops engage in heated exchange in eastern Ladakh: Official sources

New Delhi: The troops of India and China were engaged in a heated exchange in eastern Ladakh near the Pangong Tso Lake on Wednesday, official sources said.

DEL6 ED-SHIVAKUMAR-DAUGHTER Congress leader D K Shivakumar's daughter appears before ED

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Thursday in connection with its money-laundering probe against him, officials said.

LGD7 DL-HC-CHIDAMBARAM INX Media case: HC seeks CBI's response on Chidambaram's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the CBI's response on a plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking bail in the matter.

LGD8 SC-SHELTER HOME Muzaffarpur shelter home: SC allows 8 girls to reunite with families; asks Bihar to give assistance

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed eight out of the 44 girls of Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home to be reunited with their families after all necessary clearances.

DEL9 CONG-SONIA-MEETING Sonia meets party leaders to finalise plans for Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday chaired a meeting of top party leaders from across the country to finalise plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

DEL3 CBI-ARRESTS CBI arrests three more people in FCRA violation case

New Delhi: Three more people have been arrested by the CBI in a case of Rs 90 crore received by aviation consultant Deepak Talwar's NGO Advantage India in alleged violation of foreign exchange rules, officials said on Thursday.

DEL8 CBI-BRIBE ARREST CBI arrests MHA officer for offering bribe

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a section officer of the Home Ministry for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to a senior agency officer for influencing a case, officials said.

DEL14 JK-SITUATION Normal life remains disrupted in Kashmir

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir as the stalemate following abrogation of Article 370 entered its 39th day on Thursday with schools closed and public transport off the roads, officials said.

DEL5 RAJNATH-BIOTERRORISM Armed forces should be at forefront of combating bioterrorism: Rajnath

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Bioterrorism is a real threat in today's time and the armed forces medical services should be at the forefront of combating the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

BOM4 GA-MAHADAYI-SAWANT Mahadayi: No out-of-court settlement with K'taka, says Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday ruled out any negotiation or out-of-court settlement with Karnataka on the Mahadayi water dispute issue.

BOM2 MH-ACCIDENT Maha: 6 killed, 15 injured as bus rams into truck

Pune: At least six people were killed and 15 others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary truck in Satara district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, a police official said.

FGN9 UN-INDIAN-PEACEKEEPRS

Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan awarded medals for their service United Nations: Seventeen Indian peacekeepers deployed with the UN mission in South Sudan have been awarded medals in recognition of their service to the people in the world's youngest country. By Yoshita Singh PTI

