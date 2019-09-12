International Development News
UP: Moving car catches fire, driver safe

A moving car caught fire near Daliganj area in Lucknow on Thursday.

ANI Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 12-09-2019 15:23 IST
A moving car caught fire in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The owner who was in the car saved his life by jumping out of the vehicle.

Flames engulfed the white WagonR car within seconds after it caught fire. A short circuit in the car's wiring is said to have triggered the flames. In August, a similar incident had occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. (ANI)

