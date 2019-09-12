Goa: Fishermen asked to stay away from sea for next 5 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a warning for the fishermen in Goa, advising them to steer clear of the Arabian Sea from September 12 to 16.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr, are likely to prevail over west-central and the south-west Arabian Sea during next five days i.e. from September 12-16. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea off Maharashtra coast during the above period," a bulletin issued by the IMD said. (ANI)

