CBI conducts voice sample test of Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh

The anti-corruption wing of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out voice sample tests of Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in connection with the Narada sting operation. Ghosh Dastidar is among the ten leaders and ministers of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) who have been summoned by the agency for the test.

In the sting operation conducted in 2014, Narada News portal head Mathew Samuels, posing as a businessman, was seen approaching the Trinamool Congress ministers and leaders to get favours, and in return, offered cash to them. In a video footage released just before the state assembly polls in 2016, the TMC MP from Barasat Lok Sabha constituency was seen accepting cash from Samuels.

The investigating agency is collecting the voice samples of the Trinamool leaders to determine the veracity of the conversations which Samuel had with them. Over the past two weeks, several TMC ministers and leaders, including Subrata Mukherjee, Sougata Roy and Madan Mitra, have been subjected to voice sample tests in connection with the purported sting operation.

The CBI has also summoned state transport minister Subhendu Adhikari for collecting his voice sample as he had also allegedly featured in the sting operation..

