Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 2.69cr seized, one arrested

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 2.69 crore and arrested one person in connection with it, the agency said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted a truck in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday and recovered 27 lakh smuggled cigarettes sticks of Myanmarese and Korean origin, the DRI said in a statement.

The cigarettes were smuggled from Myanmar into India, it said. Driver of the truck was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the agency said.

With this seizure, DRI Kolkata has recovered cigarettes worth Rs 6.44 crore this financial year, it added. PTI DC ACD ACD.

