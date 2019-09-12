Sudha Murthy ready with another book - it's about women in

Come October, Infosys Foundation Chairperson and author Sudha Murthy will come out with her latest book -- "The daughter from a wishing tree", a work on women in mythology. The book published by Penguin India is slated for launch on October 16 but it has already created quite a buzz amongst a section of bibliophiles, particularly those who love mythological stories.

"This is a mythology book - Women in mythology other than 'Sita' and 'Draupadi'. It will deal only with Hindu mythology," Murthy told PTI, giving a brief insight. Elaborating, she said: "It is very tough actually (to write such a book). Getting from mythology...because most of it is written by men, so very few women are there." An overview by the publisher says, "Women in mythology, though fewer in number than men, are often depicted possessingelements of strength and mystery".

"From Parvati to Ashokasundari, Shakti to Bhamati, you will encounter enchanting women who frequently provided assistance to the world and even the gods in this book!", it read. Some of the prominent books of Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, are: 'Dollar Bahu', 'Mahashweta', 'House of Cards', 'The Mother I Never Knew', 'Somthing Happened on the Way to Heaven' and 'The Upside Down King'..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)