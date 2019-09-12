MHA official offered Rs 2 crore bribe to CBI officer, arrested

The CBI on Thursday arrested two persons, including a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official, for allegedly offering bribe of Rs two crore to a senior CBI officer to clear a preliminary enquiry involving a public sector undertaking, officials said. Dheeraj Kumar Singh, posted in Police-I division of the ministry, allegedly made an offer of Rs two crore to the DIG-ranked officer of the CBI to manage a preliminary enquiry involving a public sector undertaking and a private company.

The DIG apprised his seniors and filed a complaint regarding the offer made to him, they said. During the monitored negotiations, it was agreed that a payment of Rs 16 lakh would be made on Thursday, they said.

The agency laid a trap and arrested Singh and a private person, identified as Dinesh Chand Gupta, with the alleged bribe money of Rs 16 lakh from their possession when they came to make the payment, they said. Following the arrest in the early morning, the agency carried out searches at the residence of Singh and Gupta which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)