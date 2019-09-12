IIS offers have important role in govt system: Khare

Communication officers have an important role to play in the government system, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare said on Thursday. Fifteen trainee officers of Indian Information Service (IIS), 2017 batch, on Thursday successfully completed their two years induction training at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here.

They will now join different media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, beginning their journey as Government Communication Officers. "Beyond the formal training, frequent peer group interactions provide for a refreshing learning experience. IIS officers function as communication officers, and as such have an important role to play in the government system," Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said at the valedictory function.

"The officers should be tech-savvy and keep pace with the rapidly changing information and communication scenario. The challenge is to respond swiftly and firmly on real time basis," he added.

