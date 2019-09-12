2 Andhra tourists arrested in Himachal's Manali with over 4.5 kg ganja

Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh were arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district with over 4.5 kg of ganja on Thursday, police said.

Karicherla Tharun and Kondaveeti Dharani Sai Raj of Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district were arrested from Gompa Road in Manali as 4.572 kg ganja was found in their possession, said Gaurav Singh, the superintendent of police of Kullu.

A case has been registered against them in Manali police station, he said, adding that further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)