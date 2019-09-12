Raote was part of committee on MV Act amendments: Gadkari

Maharashtra transport minister Diwakar Raote was part of the panel involved in drafting of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. On Wednesday, Raote, a minister from the Shiv Sena, had requested the Centre to reconsider the hefty fines prescribed under the amended MV Act.

He had also said the increased penalties will not be enforced in Maharashtra for the time being. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Gadkari said, "Raote was in the committee which was involved when new rules and regulations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act were drafted, but he never objected to anything.

"As per my discussion with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, he never told me about it. I think there is no problem about this act in Maharashtra," Gadkari added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)