SFI, DYFI begin march from Singur seeking employment

Activists of the CPI(M)'s student and youth wings on Thursday began a march to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' demanding employment for all, party sources said. The march began from Singur in Hoogly district, the venue of the abandoned Tata Nano car plant.

Workers of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the students and youth wings of the CPI(M) respectively, began the march on Thursday afternoon towards Nabanna to seek answers from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on rising unemployment in the state. They would submit thousands of applications seeking jobs and answers from Banerjee, under the TMC's "Didi ke Bolo" public outreach initiative, the sources said.

After 19 kilometres, they halted this evening at Dankuni and resume the journey and reach Nabanna in Howrah on Friday. "Tomorrow at Nabanna we would submit thousands of applications signed by unemployed youths seeking answers and jobs," DYFI state secretary Sayandeep Mitra told reporters.

The Mamata Banerjee government has been sitting on the "debris of industry" in Singur, he claimed. "Her promises of bringing economic development to West Bengal have failed miserably. Several business summits were organised but not a single investment has been made in the state. Lakhs of youths are unemployed," Mitra said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)