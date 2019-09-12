Six Bangladeshi infiltrators nabbed

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested six Bangladeshis from Sealdah station area in the city for infiltration into India. Three Indians who facilitated their entry were also arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, STF personnel arrested Indian nationals 49-year-old Madhab Mahajan, 35-year-old Nayeb Molla and 27-year-old Santosh Kumar Chaki for helping six Bangladeshis enter the country through the Petrapole-Benapole border, a senior police officer said. Certain documents have been seized from the possession of the Indians, he said.

We are questioning the Indians to ascertain the number of Bangladeshis they have smuggled into the country so far, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)