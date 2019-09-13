Following are the top stories at 12pm:

DEL11 SIKH-LD BLACKLIST Govt removes names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist

New Delhi: The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday.

DEL5 UP-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand questioned by SIT

Shahjahanpur (UP): BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand has been quizzed by the SIT for around seven hours in connection with a law student's allegation that he raped her, his counsel said on Friday.

DEL13 NIRAV-BROTHER-INTERPOL Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi's brother

New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nehal Modi, brother of Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, officials said on Friday.

DEL8 MP-LD GANESH-DROWN Eleven drowned as boats capsize during Ganesh idol immersion in Bhopal

Bhopal: Eleven people drowned when two boats carrying them capsized during Ganesh idol immersion in Lower Lake of Bhopal, a senior police official said on Friday.

DEL12 JK-SITUATION Fresh restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar

Srinagar: Fresh restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar on Friday to maintain law and order in view of congregational prayers, even as the stalemate following abrogation of Article 370 entered its 40th day with schools closed and public transport off the roads, officials said.

DEL14 PRIYANKA-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand case: Why is UP police going slow? asks Priyanka, slams state BJP govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Chinmayanand case, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation's "antics" have made it clear that it has "nothing to do with women's security".

LEGAL

LGD3 SC-LD SC/ST SC refers to 3-judge bench Centre's review plea of 2018 SC/ST Act judgement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday referred to its three-judge bench the Centre's plea seeking review of the March 20, 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

LGD5 SC-BABRI JUDGE Babri demolition case: Tenure of special judge extended

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its direction and extended the tenure of the special judge, who is conducting trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti.

BUSINESS

DEL6 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee rises 26 paise to 70.88 against USD in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 70.88 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as easing trade tensions between US and China strengthened investor sentiments.

DEL7 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Market opens on a positive note; Yes Bank cracks 4 pc

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in early session on Friday, driven by by gains in IT and auto stocks, amid positive domestic and global cues.

FOREIGN

FGN6 UN-INDOPAK

Pak hub of terrorism, spreads deceitful narratives on Kashmir: India at UN United Nations: Describing Pakistan as the "hub of terrorism", India has strongly hit back at the country for raking up the Kashmir issue at the Security Council, saying Islamabad misused the UN forum to spread "baseless and deceitful" narratives about it. By Yoshita Singh

FGN7 PAK-IMRAN-TRUMP

Pak PM Khan may talk to President Trump twice during US visit Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may have a chance to talk to US President Donald Trump twice later this month during his visit to New York to attend his first UNGA session, according to a media report. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN8 PAK-MINISTER-KASHMIR

World believes India not Pakistan on Kashmir issue: Pak minister Islamabad: In a major embarrassment for the Imran Khan government, his Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has admitted that Pakistan has failed to garner support from the international community on the Kashmir issue, saying despite Islamabad's efforts the world "rather believes India". By Sajjad Hussain CK

