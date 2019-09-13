International Development News
Four drowned during Ganesh idol immersion in Delhi

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 13-09-2019 14:32 IST
The bodies of two men and as many women who drowned during Ganesh idol immersion were recovered from near Palla Bakhtawarpur village in the early hours of Friday, according to the Delhi Fire Service. The fire department received information regarding the drowning incident at 8.58 pm on Thursday, officials said.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot and the rescue operation was initiated. The bodies of two men and two women were recovered, the officials said. Further details are awaited, they said.

COUNTRY : India
