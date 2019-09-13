Panchaloha idols, jewels stolen from temple

Four panchaloha idols and valuables were found stolen from a famous temple in the district, police said on Friday. Subramaniam, the priest of Mahalakshmi Temple in Kappalankarai, some 40 kms from here, noticed the rear window broken open, they said.

On entering the premises, he found two panchaloha idols of Lord Vishnu and two Mahalakshmi idols missing from the pedestal. Along with the idols, a mangalasutra and silver crown valued at Rs 25,000 and a lamp were also found missing, police said.

The temple authorities informed police, who rushed to the spot, along with fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog. A special team has been formed to nab the culprits, police said..

