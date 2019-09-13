MP: Locals form human chain to rescue 2 people who were washed away in an overflowing stream

Locals formed a human chain to rescue two people who were washed away in an overflowing stream in Indore's Gautampura.

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. Two people were drowned here on September 12.

Over 10 to 15 people formed a long human chain in order to rescue the missing person. (ANI)

