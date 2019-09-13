International Development News
MP: Locals form human chain to rescue 2 people who were washed away in an overflowing stream

Locals formed a human chain to rescue two people who were washed away in an overflowing stream in Indore's Gautampura.

ANI Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Updated: 13-09-2019 15:21 IST
Locals formed a long human chain to rescue two people who were washed away in an overflowing stream in Indore’s Gautampura. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. Two people were drowned here on September 12.

Over 10 to 15 people formed a long human chain in order to rescue the missing person. (ANI)

