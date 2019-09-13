5 IAS probationers appointed for Puri development projects

As part of its effort to transform Puri into a world class heritage city, the Odisha government on Friday appointed five IAS probationers for implemention of the development projects worth Rs 500 crore. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved appointments of the five 2018 batch IAS probationers to assist Puri Collector Balwant Singh in excuting the projects.

The IAS probationers are Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash, Kirtivashan V, Dr Shubhankar Mohapatra, J Sonal and Bhuvnesh Devdas Patil. Chief advisor to Patnaik, R Balkrishanan and secretary to Chief Minister's- Transformation and Initiatives VK Pandian enlightened the new officers on various projects to be undertaken in the pilgrim city.

Days after the district administration's eviction drive in the area near the Sri Jagannath temple, Patnaik had announced the Rs 500 crore mega plan to develop Puri into a World Heritage City. The special package will cover expenses of rehabilitation, development of multi-lane roads, bridges, parking lots and revival of rivers and lakes in the town.

Earlier, the state government had announced a Rs 265 crore plan for infrastructure development under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme..

