West Bengal likely to implement 6th Pay Commission from

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Friday said the state government willaccept the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, and islikely to implement it from January 1 next year

"We will accept the recommendations of the Commissionand sympathetically consider it (procedures and formalities),"Banerjee said, addressing an organisational meet of the stategovernment employee's union

The Sixth Pay Commission was formed on November 27,2015, with Prof Abhirup Sarkar as its chairman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)