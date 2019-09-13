CBI officials reach former Kolkata CP's residence

CBI officials Friday reached the residence of former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to mark his attendance as per the Calcutta High Court's order within hours of it withdrawing the protection granted to him from arrest in a chit fund scam case. CBI sources said that officials of the investigating agency's economic offences wing had gone to Kumar's official residence to mark his attendance as per the May 30, 2019 order of the High Court and no notice had been served to him.

The HC Friday vacated its order granting Kumar protection from arrest in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The court also rejected his prayer for quashing of a CBI notice that sought his appearance for questioning in the case.

Kumar, who is currently the West Bengal CID Additional Director General, was part of a special investigation team set up by the West Bengal government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases. The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments..

