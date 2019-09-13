Work on last mile connectivity, explore e-bikes: New boss tells Noida Metro officials

Holding her first meeting as Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari on Friday told officials to work on improving last-mile connectivity and exploring e-bike options for Aqua Line passengers. Maheshwari, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority, met the officials at the NMRC headquarters in the city and discussed further expansion plans of the Noida-Greater Noida metro, which was inaugurated on January 25 this year.

"She reviewed the progress of the Aqua Line and other facilities that the NMRC has introduced for commuters since its inauguration. The MD also discussed the future expansion plans of NMRC and the NMRC team apprised her of the current status of the new Metro lines that are being planned in Noida and Greater Noida," an NMRC spokesperson said. Maheshwari also discussed measures that are being adopted by the NMRC to increase ridership and revenue during the meeting where she was joined by senior officials including Executive Director P D Upadhyay, General Manager (Technical) Manoj Vajpayee, Chief Operating Officer R K Saxena, among others.

"Her main focus, however, was on providing last mile connectivity to NMRC commuters and she urged the officials to introduce various options as last mile connectivity, like E – rickshaws, E-bikes, etc. She also reviewed the performance of the Feeder Bus Service of NMRC," the spokesperson said. "She also stressed upon developing charging stations for E- rickshaws and E-bikes by utilising NMRC's parking lots,” the official said.

Built for Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line was launched on January 25 this year and connects the twin-cities in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, running over 29.7 km via 21 metro stations.

