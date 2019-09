One person drowned while reportedly taking bath in Shah Nahar Barrage in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday, a district official said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called which recovered his body from the barrage in Fatehpur tehsil within a few hours, he added.

The drowned person was identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Polian village, he added. PTI DJI RHL

