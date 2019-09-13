Delhi: Man held for killing ragpicker

The Delhi Railway Police has arrested a 23-year-old man from central Delhi's Paharganj area for allegedly killing a ragpicker and dumping his body near the New Delhi Railway Station, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified Saleem. Efforts are being made to nab the co-accused Vishwas, who is absconding, they said.

On Thursday, Police were informed regarding a body of an unknown person aged about 25 years with injuries on the head and legs lying near power relay hut No. 4, Nizamuddin End, New Delhi Railway Station. Later, the deceased was identified as Raju alias Sodium, police said.

One Vijay, also a ragpicker informed police that Raju was thrashed by Saleem and Vishwas with a stone, a metal strip and a wooden rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he along with his friend Vishwas killed Raju as he used to snatch money from them and also beat them occasionally, the officer said.

Both Vishwas and Saleem are ragpickers and Raju used to take money from them to buy liquor. Raju was also involved in a case of Nabi Karim police station, the officer added. The weapons of offence such as the metal strip, the wooden rod and the blood-stained stone were recovered from the spot, the police said.

