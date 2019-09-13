Top stories at 2100 hours:

TOP NEWS:

DEL53 GANESH-IMMERSION-DEATHS Bhopal/Mumbai/New Delhi: Thirty-three people, most of them in their 20s, drowned during the immersion of Ganesha idols in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, officials said on Friday.

DEL73 LD CHIDAMBARAM

New Delhi: In a setback to former finance minister P Chidambaram's move for an early exit from Tihar jail, a Delhi Court on Friday dismissed his plea to surrender before the Enforcement Directorate in the money-laundering case in the INX Media scam.

DEL11 SIKH-LD BLACKLIST New Delhi: The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday.

NATION:

DEL68 DEF-NAVY-LD TEJAS

New Delhi: In a major milestone in the development of a naval version of Tejas, the aircraft on Friday successfully carried out a successful "arrested landing", a key performance demonstrating its ability to land on board an aircraft carrier.

DEL51 INTERPOL-2ND LD NIRAV BROTHER New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Nehal Modi, a step brother of Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, officials said on Friday.

DEL77 DL-3RDLD ODD EVEN

New Delhi: The odd-even road rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time and will be in effect from November 4-15, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announcing a slew of measures to combat high-level of air pollution during winters.

DEL20 JK-WEAPON-SNATCHING Jammu; Suspected militants snatched the rifle from a personal security officer (PSO) of a local Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting authorities to impose curfew and launch a massive search operation.

DEL69 UP-2NDLD-CHINMAYANAND

Shahjahanpur: The special investigation team probing a student's rape allegation against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand questioned him for seven hours and sealed the bedroom at his home here, sources said on Friday.

DEL49 DUSU-2NDLD RESULTS New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Friday won three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, while the Congress-backed NSUI bagged the secretary's post.

DEL32 PRIYANKA-ECONOMY

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday used a cricketing analogy to take a dig at the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying to take a catch it is important to keep ones eyes on the ball and have the true spirit of the game, otherwise one keeps blaming gravity, Maths and Ola-Uber.

LEGAL:

LGD48 SC-2ND LD SC/ST New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday referred to a three-judge bench the Centre's plea, which was filed nearly 18 months ago, seeking review of its judgement which had virtually diluted the provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

LGD46 DL-COURT-3RDLD SHIVAKUMAR

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended the custodial interrogation of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by four days till September 17 in a money laundering case. By Udayan Kishor and Pawan Kumar Singh

LGD42 SC-2NDLD FACEBOOK New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to clarify whether it was contemplating to form guidelines or framework for linking social media accounts of users with the 12-digit biometric unique identifier Aadhaar.

LGD41 DL-COURT-LD VADRA

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday allowed Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad on business, saying the ED's apprehension that he might tamper with evidence was without any basis.

BUSINESS:

DEL71 BIZ-LD TRADE New Delhi: India's exports dropped by 6.05 per cent to USD 26.13 billion in August mainly on account of significant dip in shipments from key sectors such as petroleum, engineering, leather, and gems & jewellery.

DCM19 BIZ-PRASAD-ELECTRONICS MEET

New Delhi: The government will meet CEOs and top brass of electronics and smartphone makers, including Apple and Samsung, on September 16 to discuss challenges being faced by them and incentives and schemes that can be offered to position India as the 'electronics factory' of the world.

FOREIGN:

FGN22 ITALY-SIKH-DROWN Rome: Four Indian-origin Sikh men drowned in a sewage tank on a cattle farm in northern Italy due to the carbon dioxide fumes coming out from the cow manure, according to media reports.

FGN18 IMF-INDIA-GDP

Washington: India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, according to the IMF, which attributed it to the corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies. By Lalit K Jha

FGN23 PAK-IMRAN-KASHMIR Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran said on Friday that he will not disappoint Kashmiris at the United Nations General Assembly and vowed to raise their plight at every international platform, after Indian revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status. By Sajjad Hussain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)